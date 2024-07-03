Already having a packed schedule in 2024, WWE has confirmed the location of Royal Rumble 2025, the possible first premium live event for the company of next year. Under the new banner of TKO, WWE is always looking to maximize its profits, and holding massive events at regular intervals should be the key strategy.

Following the lead of WrestleMania lead, SummerSlam is set to become a two-night extravaganza starting from 2026 although there’s no confirmation that next year’s edition will also follow the same tradition. Now, the Royal Rumble is being considered under the same format as WWE could be expanding the show across two nights.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on his Backstage Report podcast on Fightful Select that no current plans are there to split the Royal Rumble into two nights. But the event is already pre-established for such a format, as it features two Royal Rumble matches, one from the men’s and the other from the women’s division,

“We have not been told of the Royal Rumble expanding to two nights but when I asked WWE sources about that I was told, ‘well, obviously the Royal Rumble is constructed to where it could be two nights. We could run one match one night, and run the other match the following night.’” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 already announced from Indianapolis

Indianapolis will host the Royal Rumble next year from the iconic Lucas Oil Stadium, generating excitement throughout the city and the state of Indiana on February 1st. This possibly hints at the PLE still being a one-night affair the next time around. Additionally, the city will also host future SummerSlam and WrestleMania events and both of these should span across two nights.

With WWE always improvising its schedule, it isn’t hard to imagine that its big five events—WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank all being two-night affairs. WWE’s merger with UFC under Endeavor’s TKO umbrella has significantly changed their business approach as they’re always looking forward to expanding things. As a result, the likes of Wrestlemania or The Rumble are also being speculated to go down from Saudi Arabia.