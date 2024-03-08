“I’m Still So Supportive Of WWE And NXT,” McKenzie Mitchell Admits Upon Release

Despite being one of the trusted employees from the NXT roster, McKenzie Mitchell was one of the names that WWE let go of since they merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. As a cost-cutting process initiated, many expected that a bunch of releases was indeed coming but the above-mentioned name on the list did end up shocking a lot of people.

Even NXT head-honcho Shawn Michaels was surprised by the top management’s decision with McKenzie Mitchell. Now, she is all set for her first pro wrestling gig after her WWE release. The former WWE personality recently took to her Twitter and announced that WrestleCon in April after the event organizers announced that she had joined the organization for the event.

See you in April✨ Happy Holidays everyone! 🎁🎄 https://t.co/AJ7fcsIY5t — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 25, 2023

As you can guess, McKenzie Mitchell is more than excited to see what’s next in her life. She is no longer associated with the WWE but that doesn’t not mean that it necessarily created a bad blood between the two parties. This is the first time that she’s entered free agency in multiple years which was dubbed as a new phase in a recent interview with the Insight podcast.

“I think that once the dust has settled, it’s been really, it’s a blessing. I think that there’s so many new beginnings and I’m excited to see what’s to come in the future. The outreach and the support that I’ve gotten from friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, production staff, executives in WWE, and the fans most importantly, has just been insane.”

McKenzie Mitchell has best wishes for her husband who works in WWE NXT

When asked about how she’s dealing with her sudden WWE release, McKenzie Mitchell spoke about how she’s been working on her non-WWE ventures. Her husband Vic Joseph is still with the NXT brand which is one of the very reasons that she can never hate the WWE,

“I’m still so supportive of WWE and NXT and I still watch him and I still text him good luck before every show. I’ve still, obviously, all my friends are still there. So I’m still supportive regardless [of my release from the company.]” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

McKenzie Mitchell joined WWE back in 2019 after working with IMPACT Wrestling for three years. She was supposed to join the main roster due to her excellent work ethic but that move never came except for some one-off appearances. She mostly worked as a backstage interviewer on NXT where she met with Vic Joseph to find her life partner.