WWE Universe might have to wait to have a full-fledged Rusev Day reunion on television given his wife CJ Perry FKA Lana is yet to be onboard. Now that reliable sources have confirmed that Rusev is back onboard with the WWE, many of the IWC hoped that it’s only a matter of time that his better-half is coming along in the same picture but that’s not the case.

Earlier this week, PWInsider confirmed that Miro, formerly known as Rusev, spent most of the day at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to finalize a new deal with the company. While it’s not clear if he’s all set to make a return as an on-screen character on WWE TV, he’s gearing up for a full-circle moment, nonetheless.

CJ Perry FKA Lana Again Hints At Potential 2025 WWE Return With Former Husband

CJ Perry FKA Lana yet to sign up with the WWE for a second stint

In a follow-up, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Miro’s wife CJ Perry during Wrestling Observer Radio, and it was negative. Meltzer noted that the former Lana wasn’t at the meeting and she’s not expected to return at all, at least for the time being.

“Yeah Miro signed, CJ did not sign and was not there,” Meltzer stated on CJ Perry’s free agent status still being continued. “Basically, when asking I was given the impression that she would not be back. You never know for sure, but she did not sign, and he did.”

As her on-screen WWE character Lana, CJ Perry hasn’t wrestled since May 31, 2021, during WWE’s ThunderDome era, and was released just two days after that match in a shocker for the WWE locker room. After leaving WWE, she made her AEW debut at All Out 2023, managing Miro and then Andrade El Idolo. That year at Worlds End, she turned on Andrade at Worlds End in December in her final AEW appearance.

Later, CJ Perry confirmed her AEW exit in July 2024. This news also came as an aftermath of a reported split with Miro in real life. However, the two have since buried the hatchet and renewed their wedding vows to continue with their relationship. According to previous reports from Dave Meltzer, the split was just part of a publicity stunt for the sake of their storyline angle on AEW TV.