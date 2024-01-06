Is Sasha Banks Signed To Any Wrestling Promotion Amid Rumored 2024 WWE Return?

Despite her current absence from the pro-wrestling scene, Sasha Banks continued to stay in the news as rumors swirled about her eventual arrival in All Elite Wrestling. It was her one glimpse at All In PPV in the United Kingdom that essentially confirmed that she was in touch with Tony Khan and Co. Recently, it has been noted in several reports that she could also make a return to WWE if the company could meet her asking price for a contract.

Regarding her actual contract status, it was reported that she isn’t in a deal with NJPW and could sign anywhere. It was in early January that Sasha Banks arrived in NJPW by the name of Mercedes Mone and subsequently won the IWGP Women’s Title. Later, she lost the title, and All Elite Wrestling was believed to be her destination, but that may no longer be the case.

“I Was Sobbing And Embarrassing Myself,” Top WWE NXT Star On Meeting The Undertaker

Since then, there have been some confusing and contradictory reports about Sasha Banks’ actual contract status. On that note, Sean Ross Sapp has reported behind Fightful’s paywall to confirm that she is no longer associated with NJPW with a bound contract. It was also noted by the source that the news of the veteran talent asking a high value for a contract from the WWE may not be true,

“Fightful never reported that Mercedes “demanded” a huge sum of money from WWE. This made its way around non-reputable Facebook aggregators, which we corrected numerous times on our own page. We’ve not reported on any active talks between the two sides, only spoke about our opinions on the matter.”

Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

WWE Creative didn’t receive directions for Sasha Banks’ return

Another rumor recently surfaced on Twitter, but subsequent information revealed its inaccuracy. Tweets suggested that the WWE creative team was directed to generate ideas for Sasha Banks’ return. But, according to sources close to creative, no one was instructed to prepare for such a return, whether it was planned or not. Even if the return is in the pipeline, it might happen without prior notice just like CM Punk.

Sasha Banks suffered an injury in a match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence on May 21 which sidelined her from action for the rest of 2023. At one point, it was speculated that she could’ve made a return this year, but that wasn’t the case as her fanbase awaits when and where she would eventually show up, next.