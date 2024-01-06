Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

All

WWE

Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 2:17 PM

Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

As long as Vince McMahon was in charge of the WWE, Roman Reigns was immune to all the negativities around him. The Boss was hell-bent on feeding him to the crowd irrespective of the fact whether they wanted to see him on the top spot or not. The protection eventually got bigger after he was reintroduced as The Tribal Chief of the WWE.

With the recent changes in the WWE after the Endeavor takeover, Vince McMahon was reportedly moved from all the creative associations in the company. Triple H was appointed to be the undisputed decision-maker in that aspect. But reports also affirm that Roman Reigns remains the one name who still has been immune to all changes backstage.

The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024

Creative behind Roman Reigns remains unchanged

A new update from Fightful Select stated that even that now Vince McMahon was pushed out of the WWE creative, the creative force behind Roman Reigns has remained relatively unchanged. The primary two people related to the process are Paul Heyman and The Head of the Table, itself.

Additionally, the overall Bloodline storyline is now being handled via WWE Hall of Famer, Michael P.S. Hayes. If Roman Reigns is slated to be in a segment on Smackdown then Hayes is likely to be involved and even if he isn’t, the long-time WWE official remains a primary point of contact.

Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman React On The Rock’s Call-Out On WWE Raw

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns was always scheduled to happen

The report from Fightful Select also shed light on how LA Knight has been put in a primary position against Roman Reigns on SmackDown soon after the latter’s return from his summer hiatus. LA Knight had a solid confrontation which eventually set up a future matchup against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Many had assumed that Knight may have been placed in a top spot only due to the creative exit of Vince McMahon but that’s not the case. The former Max Dupri has reportedly been slated to be in that position even when McMahon Sr. was still overseeing the behind-the-scenes process. A top feud against Roman Reigns was also supposed to happen, sooner or later.

While McMahon hadn’t been physically present on WWE programming since the night after WrestleMania 39, he was still making remote changes to WWE programming via Zoom meetings. But that exercise came to an end after Endeavor officially took things over in September.

The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

Vince McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE
Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

Jan 6, 2024, 2:17 PM

“This Kind Of Is Not Like Grabbing My Breasts,” Ex WWE Bombshell Defends Controversial Segment
“This Kind Of Is Not Like Grabbing My Breasts,” Ex WWE Bombshell Defends Controversial Segment

Dec 1, 2023, 6:11 PM

Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: Big Title Match Rumored For Summerslam, Competition On Smackdown, Next Saudi Show Of WWE, Vince McMahon Returns, Baron Corbin, And More
Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: Big Title Match Rumored For Summerslam, Competition On Smackdown, Next Saudi Show Of WWE, Vince McMahon Returns, Baron Corbin, And More

Jul 9, 2023, 1:24 AM

Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore 2.0: Why Brock Lesnar Was Withdrawn From Money In The Bank, Was Charlotte Flair Supposed To Join Women’s MITB, Vince McMahon’s Contributions, And More
Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore 2.0: Why Brock Lesnar Was Withdrawn From Money In The Bank, Was Charlotte Flair Supposed To Join Women’s MITB, Vince McMahon’s Contributions, And More

Jul 4, 2023, 11:57 PM

Breaking News: Triple H Is ‘Beyond Frustrated’ With Vince McMahon
Breaking News: Triple H Is ‘Beyond Frustrated’ With Vince McMahon

Jun 26, 2023, 11:45 PM

Surprising Shifts: WWE Stars Left Frustrated By Vince McMahon&#8217;s Surprising SmackDown Alterations
Surprising Shifts: WWE Stars Left Frustrated By Vince McMahon’s Surprising SmackDown Alterations

Jun 24, 2023, 11:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy