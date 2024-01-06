Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

As long as Vince McMahon was in charge of the WWE, Roman Reigns was immune to all the negativities around him. The Boss was hell-bent on feeding him to the crowd irrespective of the fact whether they wanted to see him on the top spot or not. The protection eventually got bigger after he was reintroduced as The Tribal Chief of the WWE.

With the recent changes in the WWE after the Endeavor takeover, Vince McMahon was reportedly moved from all the creative associations in the company. Triple H was appointed to be the undisputed decision-maker in that aspect. But reports also affirm that Roman Reigns remains the one name who still has been immune to all changes backstage.

Creative behind Roman Reigns remains unchanged

A new update from Fightful Select stated that even that now Vince McMahon was pushed out of the WWE creative, the creative force behind Roman Reigns has remained relatively unchanged. The primary two people related to the process are Paul Heyman and The Head of the Table, itself.

Additionally, the overall Bloodline storyline is now being handled via WWE Hall of Famer, Michael P.S. Hayes. If Roman Reigns is slated to be in a segment on Smackdown then Hayes is likely to be involved and even if he isn’t, the long-time WWE official remains a primary point of contact.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns was always scheduled to happen

The report from Fightful Select also shed light on how LA Knight has been put in a primary position against Roman Reigns on SmackDown soon after the latter’s return from his summer hiatus. LA Knight had a solid confrontation which eventually set up a future matchup against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Many had assumed that Knight may have been placed in a top spot only due to the creative exit of Vince McMahon but that’s not the case. The former Max Dupri has reportedly been slated to be in that position even when McMahon Sr. was still overseeing the behind-the-scenes process. A top feud against Roman Reigns was also supposed to happen, sooner or later.

While McMahon hadn’t been physically present on WWE programming since the night after WrestleMania 39, he was still making remote changes to WWE programming via Zoom meetings. But that exercise came to an end after Endeavor officially took things over in September.

