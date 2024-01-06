sportzwiki logo
  • "I Was Sobbing And Embarrassing Myself," Top WWE NXT Star On Meeting The Undertaker

All

WWE

“I Was Sobbing And Embarrassing Myself,” Top WWE NXT Star On Meeting The Undertaker

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 2:25 PM

“I Was Sobbing And Embarrassing Myself,” Top WWE NXT Star On Meeting The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a bonafide legend and is often considered as the greatest of all time by a portion of the WWE Universe. He has long been retired from the WWE but when the time requires, he shows up on TV to give us goosebumps. The pop culture icon is a celebrated athlete in or outside the wrestling business and even the active wrestlers are often awestruck with his era.

Recently, The Undertaker has been around the WWE Performance Center which means that he’s helping the company produce a new chunk of talent in different ways he could. In the process, he did meet up with a number of fresh talents in the WWE developmental area. However, not everyone ends up having a memorable outing with the legend.

Legendary Trish Stratus Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Outside The WWE

During her appearance on Drinks with Johnny, active NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin discussed one previous encounter with The Undertaker. Per her comments, she made some awkward behavior after which the legendary superstar must have thought that she was a bit of an idiot. Eventually, that was the time at the PC the two last met.

“He saw me at the Performance Center and tried to come up to me and create small talk with me, and then I continued to say something just dumb and awkward, and I’m pretty sure The Undertaker thinks I’m a big idiot now so, that’s my Undertaker story,” Gigi Dolin revealed about meeting The Undertaker at WWE PC.

“I don’t think so (I’ve not run into him since then). I think that was the last time I saw him. I’m pretty sure after I was crying, introducing myself to him, I’m pretty sure Shawn (Michaels) was in the corner laughing, because Shawn knew I was a huge fan of Undertaker, and I’m pretty sure he was laughing at me while I was sobbing and embarrassing myself, meeting The Undertaker.”

The Undertaker attended the October 10 episode of WWE NXT

In what appeared to be the biggest episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker recently made his debut appearance on the Tuesday night show. In the main event of that night, Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) defeated Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman). After the match, Breakker attacked Hayes with a Spear and claimed to be the only badass in the WWE.

This comment led The Undertaker to come out in his ‘American Bad Ass’ persona, who rode his motorcycle to the ring. The crowd gave a huge pop for The Phenome’s first arrival on WWE NXT. Breakker insulted ‘Taker for being an old timer in reply to which he received a chokeslam from the legend.

Tagged:

Gigi Dolin

The Undertaker

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE Smackdown

