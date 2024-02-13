“It’s Our Love Letter To Wrestling,” Natalya Neidhart Speaks On Her Wrestling Dungeon

Showing true wrestling skills over the past 15 years, Natalya Neidhart has scratched and clawed her way to become the most veteran female athlete in the WWE locker room. Being a genetically superior wrestler hailing from the legendary Hart Dynasty, in-ring action came naturally to her but she turned itself into a passion who just doesn’t know when and where to stop.

Most of the female talents in the current and even the past Divas locker room of the WWE had the opportunity to train with Natalya Neidhart because she always loved to help her colleagues. This is the same reason that she and her husband started running a wrestling facility which is run uniquely, based on invitation.

Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with TV Insider about her wrestling school which is basically a revamped version of the Hart Dungeon. Admittedly, this is an invite-only wrestling workshop for those who are keen on advancing their in-ring skills. As a true lover of professional wrestling, this is their way to give back some to the industry.

“We have friends who work in every corner of the industry. We have friends from every promotion. Our ring is not a school where you can sign up, or pay a fee, or just drop in. It’s invite only. You have to know a friend who knows a friend who knows a friend. It’s kind of a wrestling workshop for intermediate to advanced people,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“We rent the space, but “The Dungeon” is our way of giving back to the industry. It’s our love letter to wrestling. I love being able to give back from women of NXT to women in the independent industry to women who love this industry.”

In recent times, Liv Morgan, Angelo Dawkins, Ricky Starks, David Finlay, and many others have trained at Dungeon 2.0. Ronda Rousey was one notable name who trained with Natalya Neidhart to solidify her transition to professional wrestling from the MMA industry. Recently, Jade Cargill requested to train and the long-time WWE Superstars was impressed with the request.

Natalya Neidhart recently posted a photo of herself with Rory Culkin, the star of movies like Signs and Scream 4. Jordan Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions were also there in the photo which fueled speculations about a project being in the pipeline. It appears that she will present a documentary based on The Hart Dynasty whenever the time is right.