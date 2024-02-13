Ronda Rousey’s Claims About Vince McMahon In WWE Reportedly True

Ronda Rousey isn’t associated with the WWE for the past several months after making her exit from the company in the summer of last year. She distanced herself from the WWE after having a couple of matches with the Ring of Honor promotions. At this point, she is seemingly busy in her personal life but that doesn’t mean that she is not following what’s happening around the circuit.

Some serious allegations have been lodged around Vince McMahon over sexual misconduct against former WWE employee Janel Grant which further led to significant developments within the WWE which is now controlled by the TKO Holdings. McMahon had to resign from the company as the lawsuit continued to investigate against him.

Ronda Rousey commented on X about Vince McMahon

Interestingly, Ronda Rousey opined on the situation and claimed that Vince still has the power to run the creative within the WWE via his own man, Bruce Prichard. This is what she originally offered on X,

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”

In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon continued to influence creative decisions indirectly, despite no longer having direct power in the creative department in the past years. The source also noted that Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about Vince were true as he did use Prichard to have his influence in things.

Vince officially stepped away from the creative process in WWE after the sale and TKO merger, but he remained involved and occasionally returned to the Gorilla position for shows. While Triple H got the role of Chief Content Officer, Prichard was still there in the team and Ronda Rousey was seemingly aware of him being Vince’s man.

Ronda Rousey originally started her WWE career under Vince McMahon’s creative in 2018 and reached the pinnacle of success in no time. However, her second stint with the company turned out to be an utter failure. She made her exit from the WWE after her SummerSlam match against Shayna Baszler, last year. She subsequently made her in-ring debut for Ring of Honor for a tag team match which was a one-off appearance.