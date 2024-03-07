sportzwiki logo
Jinder Mahal Once Proved To Be Profitable WWE Champion Than The Rock Or Seth Rollins

Arindam Pal

Mar 7, 2024 at 6:20 PM

Jinder Mahal suddenly returned to the conversation amongst the WWE Universe starting from the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw. The Rock also confronted him on that night to put him back into the spotlight. A week later, he was in line for a WWE World Heavyweight Title shot against the champion Seth Rollins in a one-on-one showdown, a move that was questioned by AEW President Tony Khan.

Jinder Mahal certainly has what it takes to be a WWE Champion as he had her time with the belt in the past and during that reign, his stats proved to be something hard to beat. A post from Reddit’s Squared Circle has been spread on the internet and it pointed out that the only single WWE title reign by any Indian-origin WWE Superstar outlasted the individual WWE title reigns of 29 former champions.

WWE Saudi Arabia Next PLE Tentatively Set For May 2024?

With that Jinder Mahal previously surpassed names include iconic figures like The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Mankind, Daniel Bryan, Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Batista, Edge, Kane, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Iron Sheik, Andre the Giant, RVD, Stan Stasiak, Ivan Koloff, Big E, Buddy Rogers, Dean Ambrose, Jeff Hardy, Psycho Sid, Big Show, The Miz, Alberto Del Rio, Vince McMahon, and Sgt. Slaughter.

John Cena Vouches To Announce Retirement From WWE Before He Becomes 50

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017

Jinder Mahal’s shocking championship run started in Backlash 2017 when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash PLE of that year. That title reign lasted for 170 days which stands as a notable achievement in comparison to some of the legendary names in WWE history. The above-mentioned must have had more time with the title, but it took them multiple reigns to surpass the number scored by the Modern-Day Maharaja.

IWC member nWoWolfpacTV also previously tweeted out complete house show numbers for the former WWE champions and the results were surprising enough to reveal the truth. Eddie Guerrero ranked in last place, but Jinder Mahal was ahead of Seth Rollins who is considered a true workhorse in the business,

“For those interested, domestically at house shows Seth Rollins Universal title reign drew an estimated 53,350 fans over 16 shows for a 3,334 average. This is worse than Jinder Mahal’s WWE title reign which averaged 3,497 on a weaker brand.”

