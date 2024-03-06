WWE Saudi Arabia Next PLE Tentatively Set For May 2024?

WWE shares a decade-long deal with Saudi Arabia which started six years ago and it’s still going strong with no intention of slowing down. There were certain rumors that the contract between the two parties could be tweaked following Endeavor’s WWE takeover, last summer but things will remain smooth for the foreseeable future.

That being said, the ongoing deal will continue to make an impact and bring more premium live events from the Middle Eastern country. Now it appears the timeline for the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia has been revealed via the latest updates.

According to the reports of PWInsider, WWE is currently targeting the month of May for their next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Considering WWE held the Night of Champions event last year in Saudi Arabia in that month, there are also speculations that a repeated version of that show might just be produced,

”As we reported over the weekend on PWInsiderElite.com, WWE is targeting late May for their next PPV in Saudi Arabia.”

WWE generally hosts two Saudi Arabia shows in a calendar year

The last WWE event that went down in Saudi Arabia was the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event back in November last year. That night featured LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Despite being a huge favorite amongst the WWE Universe at that time, he came up short against WWE’s Tribal Chief.

As of this writing, WWE is currently finalizing the plans for its return to Saudi Arabia which generally witnesses afternoon broadcasts, as part of the company’s longstanding partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority. The upcoming show is expected to be the first one of the year as WWE generally hosts two events per year in the country and receives big compensation in return.

While the Saudi Arabia show is in the WWEs pipeline, WWE already has a packed schedule for the first half of 2024, which includes various events such as NXT Stand & Deliver in Philadelphia, WWE WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, WWE Backlash France in Lyon-Decines, France, and more to follow in the coming summer.