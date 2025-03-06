With the world still processing the heel-turn of John Cena, he’s remained absent from WWE programming. If the current schedule is any indication then he’s not appearing in any shows set to emanate with the United States in the coming weeks. Rather, he’s slated to work a few international dates as part of WWE’s tour to the United Kingdom.

John Cena wasn’t scheduled to appear on this week’s Raw, as confirmed by the general manager of the show Adam Pearce. His next WWE TV appearance will be on the March 17th episode of Raw in Brussels, Belgium. The current absence from WWE programming could be attributed to his movie filming schedule as he headed straight to Africa after Elimination Chamber.

Following the Brussels show set from the Forest National in Belgium, two more Raw appearances are scheduled for John Cena at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and the O2 Arena in London, England, respectively on March 24 and March 31.

John Cena booked for three pos-Wrestlemania Smackdown episodes

Fans in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Michigan will also be able to see John Cena, live during his retirement tour in the coming months shortly after Wrestlemania 41. WWE.com is currently advertising that this year’s ‘Mania headliner will be appearing on the May 30, June 13, and June 20 episodes of SmackDown. Details of these new bookings are as follows,

– Friday, May 30: WWE SmackDown at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

– Friday, June 13: WWE SmackDown at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

– Friday, June 20: WWE SmackDown at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

The three above-mentioned venues have also confirmed that John Cena will be appearing on those dates. These three SmackDown episodes will be hosted after WrestleMania 41, where Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This year’s WrestleMania takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel for the very first time in his WWE career by attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, at Elimination Chamber, shortly after winning the Men’s Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion refused to provide any explanation for his actions at the Elimination Chamber post-show.