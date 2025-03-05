Unlike a premium live event, NXT Roadblock 2025 is going to be a special weekly episode of NXT programming outside the familiar Orlando territory. Just a night after Monday Night Raw TV taping at Madison Square Garden, NXT will also hold a separate TV taping at the 5000-seated Theatre situated in the same building.

To sell out the venue, multiple bigger announcements have come around NXT Roadblock 2025 set for next week. As revealed during this week’s show, The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T, the coaches on the new WWE LFG reality show will appear on the show. As such, Booker T was already slated to make an appearance as a commentator.

These appearances will be followed by a stipulated matchup where two of the bitter rivals of NXT will collide. Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page have been announced to face off in a New York City street fight at NXT Roadblock 2025. The match was announced by NXT General Manager Ava in a video on WWE’s social media account.

NXT Underground Match Returning At WWE NXT March 18 TV Taping

Page defeated Evans in their match that went down at Vengeance Day. Evans had his injured and teeth damaged by Page back in December after Page wrapped a steel chair around Evans’ neck and stomped on it. Evans & Ricky Saints also defeated Page & Wes Lee in the main event of NXT last week.

NXT Roadblock 2025: Jordynne Grace Set For Singles Action At WWE PLE

In a press conference, Ava also announced that Roxanne Perez will face Jordynne Grace at NXT Roadblock 2025. Fatal Influence then crashed the conference, as Fallon Henley asked Ava why she has not gotten the obliged rematch for the Women’s North American title, yet. Ava wanted to talk about this later which led to Fallon yelling at her. Ava eventually left the scene.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom

– Street fight: Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

– Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace

– WWE LFG coaches The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley appear