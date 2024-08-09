The rumor mill has been running rampant regarding the plans around John Cena since the moment he announced his retirement tour. The last hurray for the former franchise player of the WWE will be underway from December 2024 onward and it should continue for one year, moving forward. This makes him the target for active WWE Superstars for one last match with the legendary name.

Bron Breakker, the current WWE Intercontinental Championship recently revealed his set of dream matches, and the list begins with somebody who has never won the Intercontinental Title. Speaking with the Daily Star, Breakker essentially invited the Cenation Leader to face him and go for the title that would make him a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE.

Breakker also said that being able to retire John Cena would be the ultimate dream match for him. While there’s no certainty if he will get an opportunity to fight the 16-time World Champion at some point during his farewell tour in 2025, the youngster certainly hopes that the veteran will agree to face “the best of the best of the next generation.”

“I think the only fitting match that comes to mind for me is to retire John Cena, because I mean he’s going on a farewell tour from what I know. I don’t know how long he’s going to be around and stuff, or what his schedule is, but if he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with that he hasn’t worked with yet that’s me. There is no one else,” Bron Breakker made a bold claim. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

John Cena announced his retirement at 2024 Money in the Bank WWE PLE

A shockwave was sent through the WWE Universe by John Cena as he finally dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. As revealed by him on that night, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at the 2025 edition waiting from Las Vegas in April.

For the time being, the assumption is that John Cena will be back on WWE programming sometime in late 2024. This should align with WWE’s move to Netflix with Raw at a phase when the road to the Wrestlemania 41 season will also be underway.