It was in the summer of 2006 that Trish Stratus announced retirement from active WWE in-ring competition which broke the hearts of her global fanbase. To their delight, she kept on coming back on one-off occasions whenever the company required her in one-off angles. This also assured the dose of Stratusfaction on WWE TV in regular intervals.

Without a doubt, Trish Stratus has always been considered a trailblazer in women’s professional wrestling, without her presence WWE may not be able to start with the Women’s Evolution in the first place. Her legacy was further solidified after WWE decided to induct her into the Hall of Fame in 2013. On that night, she also made a shocking revelation, thanks to the suggestion made by the inductor.

In an interview on The Green Zone, Trish Stratus opened up about choosing the former WWE head honcho, Stephanie McMahon to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame as she played a pivotal role in her career. It was Steph’s creative mind that showcased her as a strong, independent character in this male-dominated industry.

Stephanie McMahon inspired Trish Stratus to make her pregnancy announcement

Heading into the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Trish Stratus found out that she was pregnant and that led to a fear within herself. Thinking that people would see her most unusually, the pioneer was kind of skeptical about whether she should postpone the induction a year later. But it was Stephanie who gave her the idea of the big pregnancy revelation on the stage.

“I literally said that. ‘I’m not their hot bombshell, I’m pregnant.’ She said, ‘This is such a moment, why don’t we make it a moment we can share with the WWE Universe, perhaps you can make your announcement there if you’re comfortable.’ ‘Oh my God, that’s so special,’” Trish Stratus remembered.

“To go out there, have my moment, be accepted into the Hall of Fame, and that night I announced I was pregnant. I said the line, ‘By the way, coming this September, I’ll be delivering a little Stratusfaction.’ It was so cute.”

Trish Stratus was last seen in a heated rivalry with The Man Becky Lynch in 2023 as the duo featured in an unforgiving steel cage match at the WWE Payback premium live event. She came up short in defeating the first-ever Women’s Wrestlemania main event match winner to end the stint where she also turned heel for the first time in years.