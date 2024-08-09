As an on-screen WWE talent, The Rock started appearing on WWE TV programming at the beginning of 2024 which took him through the Wrestlemania 40 season. He wasn’t essentially the headliner of the grandest WWE PLE in Philadelphia but his presence was what WWE needed to make the show an overall success.

After a long wait of a decade, The Rock was also back inside the squared circle for a full-length match in which he pinned Cody Rhodes to set up a future match between the two that’s been rumored for next year’s Wrestlemania. WWE would love to have him back on the scene as soon as the buildups for the PLE begins, next year in time for Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix.

For those who don’t know, The Great One is a member of the Board of Directors for the TKO brand of Endeavor which now owns the WWE. He reportedly signed a lucrative deal to return to the WWE at the beginning of 2024, receiving full ownership of “The Rock” intellectual property after joining TKO as an official. Then after wrestling his first full-length match in 11 years at WrestleMania 40, he received over $9 million worth of TKO stock.

Additional updates are now available for The Rock’s monetary benefits for his latest WWE return via TKO filing its report for the second financial quarter on August 8. The contract between the two parties has been labeled as the “DJ Services Agreement.” As part of the arrangement, the superstar, real name Dwayne Johnson received an RSU award approximately valued at $30 million.

This amount was paid out in Q1 and Q2 to an expense of $6.7 million and $15.7 million. Also the sale of licensed products through his intellectual property, The Rock was noted as the recipient of $300,000 and $400,000 in Q1 and Q2, respectively. Expenses of $600,000 and $2.5 million worth of was also funded to him for certain travel expenses.

The Rock has not been seen on WWE television since the WWE Raw episode following WrestleMania in April. He wrestled the Show of Shows on Night One, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. During his appearance on Raw, he teased a future feud with Rhodes to possibly set up a singles contest.