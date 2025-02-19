John Cena was expected to make a spree of WWE appearances amid his retirement tour, which spans the full year of 2025. The reality is that WWE has only received him for two TV appearances, with the third one coming up in the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event in Toronto on March 1st in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match for a title shot at Wrestlemania 41.

Time will tell whether he’d capitalize on this gimmick match to book himself in the main event of the biggest WWE PLE of the year but for the time being, he’d be working on three more dates for the company, next month. WWE is currently advertising John Cena for the March 17, March 24, and March 31 tapings of WWE Raw with Road to Wrestlemania 41 in full force.

During that phase, WWE will be in the middle of a full-fledged tour across the United Kingdom where John Cena is expected to be a major star power. With the company’s European tour continuing, the March 17, March 24, and March 31 episodes will respectively be hosted by Forest National in Belgium, Brussels; the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and the O2 Arena in London, England.

Apart from these TV tapings, other live events and WWE SmackDown TV tapings are also scheduled across the European continent and there’s no definite announcement on whether John Cena will attend those shows. So far, the advertised WWE stars include Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and more.

John Cena expected to be in Wrestlemania 41 main event

According to the previous updates from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has plans for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41, a match that has been locked in since October 2024. Henceforth, Uso winning the Rumble won’t affect the main event plans featuring the former franchise player of the WWE.

Since resurfacing on WWE programming, John Cena has been adamant about winning the record-breaking 17th world title this year, and he showcased the same pledge during the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this month, making it to the final two alongside Jey Uso. Upon failing to win the bout, he’d now enter the Elimination Chamber for another shot at Wrestlemania 41 main event.