A new number-one contender for the women’s Intercontinental Championship has been crowned on WWE Raw which would produce a title match on next week’s episode. Interestingly, it would be the same lineup from last month’s final matchup in the tournament contested for the inaugural title from the women’s division.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile to earn a future Intercontinental title shot at current champion Lyra Valkyria. Originally, Nile was predicted to be winning the match for a title shot given she was building a feud with Valkyria. Even Nile also eliminated Valkyria from the women’s Royal Rumble.

However, Kai pinned Nile on the first singles bout since her return to in-ring competition from a concussion after digesting a stiff knee to set up this title bout set for next week’s WWE Raw. As mentioned above, this is going to be a rematch of the finals to crown the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, last month where Valkyria defeated Kai to become the new champion on the January 13 episode.

It’s interesting to note that Valkyria has not defended the title since winning it on WWE Raw. Her immediate match since that title win was the women’s Royal Rumble match won by Charlotte Flair, and then an Elimination Chamber qualifying match where she lost to Bayley. Elsewhere, Kai has twice held the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles and the NXT Women’s Tag titles but she’s still in search of a singles title win.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend the titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on next Monday’s WWE Raw. This comes after the champions attacked Morgan, last night costing Rodriguez her Elimination Chamber qualifier against Roxanne Perez. For the time being, Morgan and Rodriguez have been identified as the prime suspects for the attack on Jade Cargill, last November.

WWE-TNA’s Steph De Lander Strikes Topless “Queen Of The Internet” Pose

WWE Raw February 24 episode match card

WWE Raw February 24 episode will serve as the go-home episode for the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event and it takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai