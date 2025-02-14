One way or the other, John Cena is heading to the main event of Wrestlemania 41, no matter what. After reportedly getting booked in a singles title match on the show, plans shifted toward a triple threat, this week. But with head-honchos of the WWE still mostly rooting for the original bout, the triple threat is getting scrapped, after all.

According to the previous reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE always had plans since October 2024 for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41. This also means that Cena will win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the top title in the main event of Night 2 of the show.

Then in a follow-up, this week, WrestleVotes reported that some people within WWE preferred adding CM Punk to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match for the Undisputed WWE Title, turning it into a triple threat. This match was also supposed to replace the originally planned triple threat featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

In an update, WrestleVotes reported that people holding the actual booking power in WWE aren’t interested in this newly planned triple threat match. Henceforth, the original plan of Rhodes vs. Cena for the top title will be retained to be the headliner of Wrestlemania 41.

“According to a source, those feelings are not shared by everyone, with the expectation of this match being that it will not happen. We can confirm the Mania card is still being completed in totality,” WrestleVotes noted regarding the match card of Wrestlemania 41 being finalized.

“However, the high-level matches are likely set, so the meat and potatoes of this little nugget, is that there are people that want Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk. However, it doesn’t seem like everybody wants it, and those people who don’t want it look to be holding the power.”

Wrestlemania 42: WWE PLE Returning To Former Two-Time Host City In 2026

For the time being, only one match for Wrestlemania 41 has officially been announced – Gunther (c) vs. the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Elimination Chamber on March 1 is likely to confirm two further top bouts for the men’s and women’s world titles with official match builds beginning on WWE’s weekly programming from that point onward.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)