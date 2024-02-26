Wrestlemania 40 Full Week Schedule Revealed Around WWE PLE

WWE is heading back to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40, but that’s not the only event scheduled from the City of Brotherly Love. Given that it’s the biggest extravaganza in the world of professional wrestling, several tagged WWE events as well as non-WWE events will also be there alongside the main show. The schedule can be found below:

Thursday, April 4

Cheap Heat Live will bring a huge convention on the Thursday before WrestleMania 40 at the FringeArts Center in Philadelphia. The event will feature special guests and conversations. DDT Pro Wrestling will be returning to The Collective and this show will take place at 1301 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

WaleMania will be hosted in Philadelphia for the annual party mixing music and pro wrestling where platinum-selling rapper Wale will deliver a performance. Meanie Mania will be hosted by the Blue Meanie from the McCusker’s Tavern on the corners of 17th & Shunk at the 2300 Arena (aka the ECW arena). Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers along with The Mind Of The Meanie Podcast will be on this show.

Wrestlemania 40: Two World Championship Matches Set For WWE PLE

Friday, April 5

Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory Wrestling will bring a show at Trinity Center for Urban Life at the Wrestlemania 40 weekend. A title vs. title match will headline the show where HOG’s Champion Santana will compete against REVOLVER’s title Alex Shelley.

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 40 will take place from the Wells Fargo Center. Once the show is over, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place. No names as the inductees into the Hall of Fame have been confirmed.

John Cena’s Current Status Revealed For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Main WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE show schedule

Saturday, April 6

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2024 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at a special start time of 11:30 AM. Hours later the developmental brand show will be over, and WWE WrestleMania 40 will go down with Night One edition. No specific match for the show has been announced.

Sunday, April 7

The Lapsed Fan will host their Bozos, Biceps, and Bulls**t Brunch at the Punch Line Philly comedy club on Laurel Street before WrestleMania 40: Sunday Night Two will take place on April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field. Currently, no matches have been confirmed for this specific date.

Monday, April 8

WWE Monday Night Raw which will be the special post-Wrestlemania 40 edition of the show, will go down at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s expected to bring tons of memorable moments in front of a raucous crowd. (info courtesy of Sescoops)