John Cena Continues To Tease His Appearance At Wrestlemania 40 WWE PLE

John Cena’s return to the WWE in a full-time schedule was a big surprise for the fans in late 2023 as they weren’t expecting to see him back in a regular capacity. Later, reports claimed that the opportunity for his comeback was facilitated by the SAG-AFTRA Strike, as the whole of Hollywood came to a halt. That stint with the WWE ended after Hollywood resumed its productions, a few weeks later.

That being said, the chances are very low that John Cena will return to the WWE wrestling ring in the foreseeable future. He was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel 2023, where he lost to Solo Sikoa. At present, he is set to begin filming the second season of Peacemaker, so having a match at WrestleMania 40 won’t be possible for him due to movie insurance issues.

However, an appearance for John Cena at WrestleMania XL is not out of the question, as WWE has already discussed non-risky things for him. The 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion might end up appearing at the Show of Shows. Here’s what the Wrestling Observer has reported about the possible appearance,

“Cena will soon be filming a second season of Peacemaker. There has been some talk about Cena at Mania. It’s basically up to his acting schedule and if there is something going on. If there is, he may appear but couldn’t do anything that would be deemed a risk. We were told that if he does appear, the idea is to do something fun, short and memorable and with substance.”

John Cena was optimistic about appearing on Wrestlemania 40

John Cena then appeared on First Take last morning, where he was asked about his wrestling appearances. In return, he discussed an appearance at the Show of Shows happening in early April having his presence,

“It depends if we’re talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers. I hope the shorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat.”

It seems like John Cena isn’t hanging up his boots, this quick in the WWE. Chris Van Vliet recently asked him which one of his 16 World Title wins is his favorite when he interestingly mentioned the next and the record-breaking 17th one could be his favorite which was a tease about him breaking Ric Flair’s 16 world title reigns.