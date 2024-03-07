“The Streak Shouldn’t Have Been Broke,” The Undertaker On WWE Backstage Reaction Over Wrestlemania Streak

The Undertaker is a true professional wrestling legend in the circuit and he used to be a special attraction in the scene for several years. His undefeated streak at WrestleMania remains also one of the greatest accolades in the history of the pro-wrestling business but that streak was gone after Brock Lesnar ended it in a shocking as well as controversial manner.

The one-of-a-kind Wrestlemania streak of The Undertaker came to an end at the 30th edition of the show in 2014, where he was defeated by Brock Lesnar. That move shook the pro wrestling world as nobody saw it happening. That loss against The Beast came after 21 consecutive wins at the Biggest Event of the Year.

Almost ten years have passed by since that loss and it is still one of the most controversial decisions in the history of the circuit. Quite a few people believe that Brock Lesnar shouldn’t be the one to have broken the streak. Even the backstage reaction from that night was clear and everyone was in shock that WWE decided to pull the trigger on such a gem of pro wrestling.

The Undertaker reveals his colleagues weren’t happy about the Wrestlemania streak ended

While speaking during the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revisited that infamous night by revealing how people backstage thought about it. He noted that the locker room was furious about Vince McMahon’s call and his agreeing to it.

“Among fans, even amongst the talent because most of the guys were, they were pissed. They were like, ‘Man, The Streak shouldn’t have been broke,’” The Undertaker stated.

“That’s the business. I don’t have any decision in that but a lot of the boys that were part of making that streak something, making it mean what it meant. They were like ‘Damn man, why are you taking away? Why are you taking away such a vital part of WrestleMania?’ It was like ‘This is as important as a title match.’”

Vince McMahon was the one who took the call of breaking the streak and The Undertaker fell in line with him despite not fully agreeing with the decision. Initially, that match against Brock Lesnar was also supposed to be his last one inside the squared circle but he eventually continued wrestling until 2020.