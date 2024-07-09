For the second consecutive year, John Cena was out at the Money in the Bank premium live event to send the fans into a frenzy. Last weekend, the GOAT came out at the PLE to announce his retirement from the WWE but it will only come after a retirement tour, culminating in one big match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It won’t necessarily be the final match of John Cena’s career but it will be his final Wrestlemania inside the squared circle as he looks forward to closing the chapter in his career in the world of sports entertainment by the end of 2025. There are some goals in mind for the former franchise player of the WWE regarding this upcoming tour.

WWE Bad Blood Officially Announced For 2024 Fall; Updated PLE Schedule

Speaking on the Money in the Bank post-show, John Cena had to tackle a plethora of questions from multiple journalists regarding this retirement. One such question he fielded was if he had certain goals in mind while going through the final in-ring phase of his illustrious career.

“Just, to let everyone know how appreciative I am,” John Cena replied. “I guess that is my ‘why’ for doing this: how grateful I am to do this for as long at the capacity I have. I was not kidding when I said tonight I was grateful to play in the house everybody built. That is all I’m doing. There were many before me, there will be many after. I guess what I have left to do is say my thank yous before that chapter closes.”

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Returns And Goes After Liv Morgan On July 8 Episode

Two particular accolades that John Cena might go after during retirement tour

Helmed as one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, there are a couple of milestones that fans have called him to achieve before he retires. John Cena has long been tied with Ric Flair for the record amount holding World Championship reigns standing at 16 and now that final window will be up where he might get to clinch the 17th world title.

Also, John Cena is just a title win away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion, with the Intercontinental Championship being the only title that’s been missing from his resume. Before he hangs up the boots, the popular belief is that he will eventually go after these goals and time will tell about his success rate.