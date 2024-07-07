After two decades, WWE Bad Blood is returning to TV as a premium live event as confirmed by the company through a released video on their programming as well as on social media platforms. News of this particular event being resurrected as a Peacock/WWE Network Specials was already out through reliable sources and now WWE put their stamp on it.

The 2024 WWE Bad Blood premium live event will occur at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. The event will air live on Peacock/WWE Network with a start time of 7 PM Eastern. The show’s official announcement came through a video featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and rapper Metro Boomin.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024: John Cena Appears To Announce Retirement Tour

WWE CCO Triple H hyped WWE Bad Blood’s return in October 2024

Tickets are going on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19 for WWE Bad Blood 2024 edition. “This October, prepare to witness the return of an absolute classic,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque tweeted, “Atlanta… are you ready? #WWEBadBlood”

WWE Premium Live Event: More Old-School WCW Shows To Return To TV?

The comeback of WWE Bad Blood is significant as it marks the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels from the same PPV which also featured the debut of the Kane character. That match also took place on October 5, 1997.

The last WWE Bad Blood was revived on WWE programming in 2003 and 2004 as a PPV show before it was permanently deleted. Now, it’s coming back to fill in the currently empty October PPV slot. SummerSlam (August 3) and Bash in Berlin (August 31) are WWE’s two next main roster PLEs.

With WWE Bad Blood’s confirmation, Survivor Series is the only PLE that needs to be announced by the company in November given that no main roster PLEs have been produced in December over the last couple of years. Thus, the updated WWE PLE schedule stands as follows,

– Sunday, July 7, 2024: NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada