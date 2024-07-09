Rhea Ripley made her massive return on the latest episode of WWE Raw which turned out to be a nightmare for Liv Morgan. As later revealed on social media, Ripley is coming for blood and now Morgan is running for good.

With a mixed tag team match scheduled on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan offered to stretch Dominik Mysterio’s as The Judgment Day members caught them in a compromising position. Damian Priest wasn’t happy with Dom interacting this much with Liv.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega). After a double-619 on Dominik, Morgan interfered to stop their momentums as she sent Vega slamming into the ring post and then threw a chair into the ring to distract the referee. A cheap shot to Rey ensured that Dominik picked up the win with a Frog Splash.

Once the match was over, Dominik hugged Morgan who further responded by jumping into Dom’s arms as the duo fell into the mat in another compromising position. This is when Rhea Ripley’s music hit the arena sending the WWE Raw fans in attendance in a frenzy at the Canadian Tier Center in Ottawa, Canada.

The Eradicator came out amid massive cheers from the audience as Morgan quickly ran off the ring and escaped through the fans. Dominik went for a hug but Ripley pushed him away. Dom and Ripley then walked through the ramp to make the exit as WWE Raw faded to black.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan set for Summerslam?

Following Wrestlemania XL, Rhea Ripley sustained a shoulder injury in a backstage segment where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind as she took her revenge tour seriously and wanted to take everything away from her adversary. With Morgan being the current women’s world champion, the assumption is that Ripley resumed a halted angle on WWE Raw upon comeback which should produce a matchup at Summerslam 2024.

However, it’s yet to be clarified whether Rhea Ripley is cleared to be back in action as she wasn’t seen in any physical capacity on WWE Raw. If she is set to move back in competition then she should be facing Morgan at the August PLE and we believe the confirmation will soon be received.