John Cena was out to achieve something spectacular in his WWE career at Wrestlepalooza – the first premium live event to have aired on ESPN, pulling off his 100th win at a WWE PLE. However, the match turned out to be a nightmare for him, bringing back the nightmares of SummerSlam 2014 as he was dismantled by Beast Incarnate in a fully one-sided encounter.

Digesting the most painful loss in his retirement tour, John Cena will next be seen in a match at next month’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Australia, with his opponent yet to be named. Shortly before Monday Night Raw began on Netflix last night, he teased who his next opponent might end up being.

Over on social media, John Cena posed a question for his fans, asking what they think of another match between himself and AJ Styles. As the former’s retirement tour nears its end, fans have been hoping for one final match between the two legends, and the 17-time World Champion positively noted on the possibility on X, tweeting the following, “#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERaw”

John Cena is possibly gearing up for his fourth PLE match against AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles are two of the greatest professional wrestling superstars of this generation, and they also had a stretched feud over the 2016-2017 calendar year. Styles arrived in WWE in 2016 and immediately became one of the biggest rivals of the former franchise player of the WWE. The two squared off multiple times in premium live events, delivering instant classics.

Styles won the first two bouts at Money in the Bank 2016 and then later at that year’s SummerSlam. At the 2017 Royal Rumble, John Cena defeated Styles to win his 16th WWE Championship in a historic match. With the Cenation Leader facing some of the top rivals of his past throughout his retirement tour, including Randy Orton and CM Punk, a fourth PLE match against The Phenomenal One may take place.

As of this writing, John Cena only has five dates left before retiring from in-ring competition. Three of those dates will feature matches: Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia, Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, California, and his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC. He will also attend WWE Raw episodes in Boston and New York, respectively, on November 10 and 17.