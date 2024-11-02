John Cena’s appearance at the upcoming edition of Wrestlemania will be special for the WWE Universe for a significant reason. This show has been synonymous with the legendary WWE Superstar as he’s been one of the major names to have made this event the Showcase of Immortals. Over the years, he had performed in several memorable matches on the show and one last significant time could be waiting for him.

Speculation is building around whether John Cena might break the World Title record, currently tied between him and Ric Flair at 16 reigns. With his final active stint coming in the WWE, there are heavy speculations regarding the franchise player of the WWE becoming a 17-time World Champion. The company is also possibly looking forward to letting him have the crowning moment.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has discussed an idea for WrestleMania 41 involving John Cena and it calls for him to be involved in either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship match,

“We do know that the idea of Cena challenging one of the two champions, in an effort to have him break Flair’s record is something strongly talked about, including for Mania.”

John Cena possibly gearing up for his 17th world title run

Should John Cena retire after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship, he will surpass Ric Flair for WWE’s record for most world championships at 16. In a previous episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of the top WWE star possibly having his 17th world title win in 2025 and he sounded optimistic about it,

“It will be interesting if they try to have him go for 17. I don’t know if he’s gonna go for it but just the way he talked and everything, it wouldn’t shock me.”

John Cena last held the WWE Championship for a brief period in 2017 at Royal Rumble from AJ Styles before he was dethroned by Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber match just two weeks later. As mentioned by him during the Money in the Bank 2024 post-show conference, he does have unfinished business in the company which he looks forward to fulfilling upon his in-ring return.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, it appears that John Cena plans to wrestle throughout 2025, aiming to work for 36 dates with the company and he will also appear on Netflix’s first Raw episode in January.