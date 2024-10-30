To avoid a clash with the U.S. Presidential Election, WWE NXT 2300, next week will be conducted on a Wednesday night. As such, it will also be up against All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite programming and hence some major additions were made to the match card of the show to keep the TV viewership in the upward direction.

Multiple Hall of Famers & ECW Legends have been added to the match card of WWE NXT 2300 alongside a huge tag team match from the women’s division after a huge brawl broke out on last night’s NXT between the babyfaces and heels.

WWE NXT 2300: Hall Of Famers Added To Match Card Of November 6 Episode

After Zaria (FKA Delta) defeated Brinley Reece on the post-Halloween Havoc episode in what marked her debut match on NXT programming, Fatal Influence – NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx surrounded her in the ring. They were further joined by NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade.

Kelani Jordan, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer & TNA Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace then arrived at the ring to provide backup to Zaria. As expected, the two sides were thereafter booked for a 5-on-5 tag team match on the WWE NXT 2300 episode.

WWE Live Event Returning To Madison Square Garden Amid 2024 Holiday Tour

According to the reports from Fightful Select, WWE has contacted additional ECW personalities for the event and WWE Hall of Famer Lita was one of those names as she previously appeared in ECW as Miss Congeniality. Reports also indicated that she was discussed for the tag match set for WWE NXT 2300.

However, the lineup for the tag bout has officially been announced which possibly indicates that Lita’s appearance could have been scrapped. However, there could be a scenario where one of the babyfaces might get taken out by the heels, allowing the former Women’s Champion to appear as a last-minute replacement at WWE NXT 2300.

WWE NXT 2300 episode match card

WWE NXT 2300 episode is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena FKA ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Referee

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley & NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Rob Van Dam, Nunzio and Francine will appear