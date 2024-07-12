A bombshell was dropped at the bygone Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event as John Cena announced his retirement. He will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at next year’s edition waiting from Las Vegas in April.

The 2024 edition of Money in the Bank 2024 event in Toronto, Canada, was indeed historic and was filled up with unforgettable moments and show-stealing matches but unarguably it was John Cena who stole the spotlight by dropping an emotional announcement of his impending retirement from in-ring competition in 2025.

The 16-time WWE World Champion shocked the professional wrestling fraternity with this announcement which was further elaborated in a press conference. Next year’s December is the likely timeline where we should see him compete in his final match. Opening up about the upcoming retirement tour, John Cena has now taken to his X to reflect on his incredible journey as part of WWE.

John Cena shares a message for the WWE Universe on his X handle

While nothing specific regarding the tour was dropped, John Cena sounded excited for this last ride with the fans as he hinted at seeing them soon for the final time,

“For over 22 years YOU have allowed me to be a part of many special moments. We have incredible history together from setbacks to triumph and all in between. I’m so grateful to be invited back home so we can write the last chapter of this unforgettable ride. Sunsets are often the most memorable experience. I can’t wait to share this sunset with my family. See you all very soon. The Last Time Is Now!”

In his announcement at Money in the Bank, John Cena said that 2025 will see many firsts for WWE, like RAW on Netflix, and he said he will be a part of the scene which will only mark many of the lasts for him. While WrestleMania 41 will be the last WrestleMania that he will compete in, his actual final match should go down sometime in late 2025.

With that, some of the roster members have reportedly shown their interest to be a part of the John Cena retirement tour by featuring in a program with him but the final creative plans are yet to be out which will determine the final set of opponents to go toe-to-toe with the legend.