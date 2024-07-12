It’s been a long time since CM Punk has competed in a match and his return was reportedly set for a singles showdown at Summerslam 2024. For months now, builds for a match between Punk and Drew McIntyre have been observed on WWE programming, and reports also confirmed the same. In a changed circumstance, it appears that the singles contest could have been converted into a triple threat.

After competing at the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble, CM Punk was sidelined in January due to a triceps injury. However, WWE’s creative team got him involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre which kept him in the spotlight as well as kept the builds ongoing for a match between the two at Summerslam 2024.

On the July 8 episode of Monday Night Raw, significant developments unfolded as the company prepared for SummerSlam 2024. Punk delivered a promo and urged Adam Pearce to lift Drew McIntyre’s suspension so that the potential clash could become a reality. The segment took a turn when Seth Rollins made an entrance and pointed at the interference of Punk at Money in the Bank which put a halt to Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship aspirations.

Seth Rollins enters Punk vs. McIntyre feud for Summerslam 2024

In light of the segment, Dave Meltzer suggested on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE might just go forward with a three-way match involving CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2024 rather than a singles bout between Punk and McIntyre. While a singles match between Punk and McIntyre was initially planned, the intense buildup between Punk and Seth Rollins might have already erased that bout.

“I thought they were probably going with a three-way at SummerSlam if he’s cleared (Punk) rather than a singles match. They were always going to do Punk and Seth because that’s been built up for a long time, but you don’t need to go so hard in that direction if it’s going to be a singles match, because SummerSlam is only a couple weeks away,” Meltzer detailed about WWE’s Summerslam 2024 plans.

“It’s certainly the expectation that Punk is going to be wrestling Drew McIntyre on that show, but I think they may go with the three-way to maybe build to Punk and Drew.”

Rollins accused Punk of gaslighting and reignited their long-standing feud which was initially supposed to culminate in a match at WrestleMania 40. He reminded Punk that the world doesn’t revolve around him and that there would be consequences for his actions. That being said, Rollins is already after Punk as we’re on the road to Summerslam 2024.