With Summerslam 2024 on the horizon, WWE Universe is in anticipation of having Roman Reigns back onboard on Smackdown programming. He has been absent from WWE television after suffering a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 who went on to become the new face figure of the company during this absence.

While Roman Reigns still isn’t back on WWE television, it appears that there’s no change in his status of being the poster figure of the company and it should be proven when he will receive a substantial pay raise that will make his salary surpass even Brock Lesnar.

Latest On Roman Reigns Returning On WWE Television For A Possible Showdown

For years now, The Beast Incarnate has reportedly been the highest-paid WWE Superstar, with an annual salary of $12 million. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns also remained among the top earners of the company, with a reported annual income of $5 million. But the status is likely changing in due course in the long absence of Lesnar from WWE programming.

Update On John Cena’s 17th World Title Run During WWE Retirement Tour

Roman Reigns to surpass Brock Lesnar in terms of his WWE salary

While speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. claimed that he had heard that Roman Reigns would receive a significant boost in his pay upon his return from hiatus in 2024. The 65-year-old veteran claimed that the longest-reigning champion in the modern era of the WWE would become the highest-paid wrestler in the company’s history, surpassing even Brock Lesnar’s salary, shortly,

“I heard Roman is gonna have the highest salary of any employee in history when he comes back that his deal was gonna be bigger than Brock’s and Brock’s was $12 million.”

While Roman Reigns’ return is expected in the 2024 summer in some capacity amid the ongoing Bloodline saga led by Solo Sikoa, there are certain disputes with Brock Lesnar’s return to the company. According to the previous reports from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former champion needs to be cleared by WWE’s legal team for him to make his return, but that has not happened yet.

As for Roman Reigns, he was advertised to appear on the go-home episode of Smackdown for Summerslam but he was subsequently removed from the ad posted by the venue. Whether or not he returns on that show, a feud against Solo Sikoa is seemingly happening in the future.