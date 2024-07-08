John Cena made a shocking appearance at the 2024 Money in the Bank WWE premium live event to announce his retirement from WWE. He will be featuring in a retirement tour, culminating in his one big match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It won’t necessarily be his final match of his career but it will be his final Wrestlemania in action which should mark the end of an iconic career in the world of sports entertainment.

It was further declared by the wrestling legend that 2025 would be his final year in wrestling, highlighting the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber will be graced by his presence. He plans to participate in 30-40 events during this period and the assumption is that later the year, he will be lacing up his boots for good.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select provided additional updates about John Cena’s retirement tour and it was noted that he was not hiding his presence in Toronto on July 6, with many aware that he was in town. But it wasn’t until he wore his “The Last Time Is Now” merchandise that talent realized he was going to announce his retirement from action.

John Cena to make frequent WWE appearances in 2025

Only a limited number of people within the company were aware of the retirement announcement as the information was kept confidential. WWE will now be planning plans to heavily promote John Cena’s retirement tour, with him expected to make frequent appearances throughout 2025. These appearances are likely to occur mostly on Raw as the flagship show of WWE is moving to Netflix.

WWE sources reportedly discussed the way John Cena would be utilized during the tour and the number of dates he would be working within the company so that his 2025 schedule could be accommodated. It will be interesting to see how frequent his appearances are going to be as he will be having numerous other obligations. There are also plans to keep him involved with WWE in some capacity after his retirement tour.

Some of the talents are reportedly willing to feature in storylines with him given this is going to be his last dance in the ring. Speculations are also there about John Cena capturing another World Title and breaking Ric Flair’s record to become a 17-time champion.