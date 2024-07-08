WWE NXT will be bringing back the annual Great American Bash tradition, next month in a themed episode for their brand. Having mostly taken place in July, this time around it has been slated to be an August show.

During last night’s Heatwave event, WWE NXT announced the date for their next television special, that’s the Great American Bash slated to feature on the August 6 edition of NXT. It will air on a different network Syfy but not on the USA Network. While this marks the fifth straight year for the show, last year it was a premium live event that streamed on WWE Network/Peacock.

The Great American Bash tradition in professional wrestling goes way back to the early 1980s, a creation of Dusty Rhodes in the NWA and later WCW. The theme was based on the United States’ July 4th Independence Week around the summer. It was afterward used in WWE pay-per-view names in the mid-2000s before becoming extinct. Then WWE NXT started using the concept from the beginning of this decade.

Last year’s WWE NXT Great American Bash took place in Cedar Park, Texas and that night was main-evented by Carmelo Hayes defeating Ilja Dragunov to retain the NXT Championship. In other big matches of the night, Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Also, Dominik Mysterio retained his North American against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat contest.

For the time being, the storyline builds targeting big matches at The Bash, which will be observed on WWE NXT. On this week’s show, the Heritage Cup will be defended by Tony D’Angelo in one of the top matches. Winners of the Heatwave pre-show contest will also be seen in a singles contest to prove their superiority over each other.

WWE NXT July 9 episode match card

Multiple matches announced for the July 9 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida are given below:

– Heritage Cup trophy: Tony D’Angelo defends against Lexis King

– Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

– Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

– Wes Lee addresses his future

– Brooks Jensen returns to meet NXT GM Ava in a sitdown