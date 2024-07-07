Drew McIntyre was this close to staying true to his words at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 about becoming the new world heavyweight champion. After successfully winning the Men’s MITB match contract, he decided to cash it in on the same night during the scheduled World Title match but there was one CM Punk standing in his way and that title win remained unsuccessful for him.

In the opening contest of Money in the Bank 2024, Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Chad Gable to win the 2024 Men’s MITB Ladder Match. The finishing sequence saw Chad Gable almost winning the match contract but Uso neutralized him by hitting a spear.

Amin the raucous “Yeet” chants at the Scotiabank Arena, Uso climbed up the ladder and grabbed the briefcase until McIntyre stopped him by throwing a ladder into the face. Uso got out of the equation as McIntyre climbed up the ladder and unhooked the briefcase for the win.

Later the night at Money in the Bank 2024 during the World Heavyweight Title match, both Seth Rollins and Damian Priest were down when Drew McIntyre came out and cashed in the MITB contract he had won earlier in the show and turned the match into a triple threat.

Money in the Bank 2024: CM Punk costs McIntyre title match opportunity

McIntyre was in a capitalizing position when suddenly CM Punk attacked him. Utilizing the No-DQ rule due to the triple threat contest rules, McIntyre was taken to the outside by Punk as he was struck with multiple steel chair shots. After McIntyre wanted to recuperate in the contest, Punk grabbed the title and hit McIntyre with it. This allowed Priest to hit McIntyre with the south of heaven chokeslam to retain the world title at Money in the Bank 2024.

Punk continued sitting on the announce table and staring at McIntyre who lost yet another shot at the World Heavyweight title. Seth Rollins was livid with Punk as this loss means that he can’t go after the title world title. Rollins previously agreed to a stipulation that he could never challenge for the World Heavyweight title as long as Priest was champion if he came up short at Money in the Bank 2024.