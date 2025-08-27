John Cena only has a handful of dates remaining in his retirement tour, which wraps up this December. WWE planned this tour so that the Greatest of All-Time would receive the perfect send-off he deserves, but things had to be adjusted in due course. As such, several cities and opponents from the original list of the tour had to be removed due to multiple reasons.

Billi Bhatti spoke on the Dirty Sheets Wrestling Informer podcast about the current scenario with John Cena’s retirement tour and mentioned that a few possible opponents had to be removed from his opponent list.

People like Kevin Owens and Adam Copeland are not available since KO is injured, while the former Edge is now with All Elite Wrestling. Another big active name was also scrapped, according to Bhatti, who appears to be AJ Styles, possibly due to Brock Lesnar’s sudden return at Summerslam and the subsequent PLE setting of Wrestlepalooza, next month.

John Cena will miss farewell appearances in multiple cities

As the discussion progressed, The Beast Incarnate stepped up to face John Cena, out of the blue, actually nixed a match against AJ Styles. It was further noted that the WrestlePalooza 2025 show itself robbed one final appearance for the former WWE Champion in Orlando, Florida, which was about to come via a weekly episode of Smackdown, next month.

“John Cena will also not be appearing in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, 6th October. That part of his farewell tour is gone at the moment… Another one that seems to be gone right now is Oklahoma City on Monday, 24th November,” the source offered more updates on the upcoming appearances of the seventeen-time WWE Champion.

“Now in my opinion, I expect Oklahoma or Dallas to reappear… I think Orlando is dead and buried.”

In contrast, Indianapolis appears to be very happy to have grabbed the WrestlePalooza event on September 20, which will reportedly be shaping up to be a massive show, and John Cena has been advertised for the ESPN special. Although Brock Lesnar hasn’t been confirmed as his opponent, odds are high that these two names will eventually clash on this show that’s going head-to-head with AEW All Out.