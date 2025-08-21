There has been a lot of hype around the final match of John Cena, which was previously reported to take place in December. Now, WWE has officially booked him in that match on a fixed date and event, as well. That being said, the WWE Universe only has four months to witness the greatest of all time in his last spree, and each of his upcoming appearances is going to be special.

A date for John Cena’s retirement match has now been set, and it’s scheduled to take place on a December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, as per the website listing of NBCUniversal, the platform that will air the match. There is no location or opponent confirmed yet, but the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is the frontrunner to be the host, as it’s Cena’s home state.

Previous rumors also claimed that WWE was considering moving the December edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event special to December 27 so it would air head-to-head with AEW’s World Ends pay-per-view, but that will not be the case. Since it would feature John Cena’s final match, many claimed that WWE might host a premium live event, but those plans were scrapped.

John Cena to compete in a match at the Clash in Paris premium live event in France

WWE and Peacock have also confirmed another Saturday Night’s Main Event special for November 1 on NBCUniversal. With his retirement tour in its final months, John Cena currently has a match booked against Logan Paul scheduled for Clash in Paris on August 31. He’s also being advertised to make an appearance on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which would mark the beginning of WWE’s United Kingdom tour.

Moving on, the expectation is that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will also take place at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, another date when WWE is hosting a special premium live event to compete against AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. WWE scheduling shows against such AEW events aren’t new, but this would be the first time that they will be airing a main roster show head-to-head.

Next weekend’s Clash in Paris will be the final WWE PLE to air on Peacock, with WWE’s new partnership with ESPN kicking off with Wrestlepalooza in September. However, Peacock, alongside NBC, will still have Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials, and they will get the exclusive rights to air John Cena’s final match in December. Peacock also has NXT PLEs and the WWE content library rights until the end of 2025.