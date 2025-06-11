Enjoy as much as you can, the ongoing retirement tour of John Cena, as his in-ring stint is going to be even more limited, shortly. This past Monday Night on Raw, he essentially reminded everybody that he’s halfway through his farewell tour, revealing that he’s only scheduled for 18 dates going forward in comparison to the originally announced 36 dates in this tour.

Since the beginning of the year, John Cena has almost wrestled a match per month, but that tradition might not last in the coming months. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, most of the remaining dates will not see him perform inside the squared circle in matches.

“Those 18 are not matches, most of them are going to be TVs where he’s not wrestling. So you know, there could be others, he’s probably going to be a babyface at the end, so there might be a big heel that he works with on the last show. You got to figure he’s going to be babyface at the end,” Meltzer provided an update on John Cena’s upcoming dates locked in with the WWE.

Scheduled coming dates for John Cena in the WWE fixture

For the time being, John Cena is booked to appear on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky, as well as the following SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas, which’d bring his remaining appearances to 16. On both of these nights, he’s expected to feature in promo sessions only for his next title defense.

John Cena’s next scheduled match is set to take place at Night of Champions premium live event, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival CM Punk in one last encounter. Plus, the expectation is that he could also face the winner of the King of the Ring tournament at SummerSlam. Apart from these two dates, the 17-time world champion isn’t booked to feature in any in-ring dates.

John Cena won the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41. Since then, he’s wrestled in premium live events, Backlash, Money in the Bank & also the Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials on NBC. The 48-year-old is also being advertised to appear at Crown Jewel in Australia in October before his retirement match in December.