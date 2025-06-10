For one final time, bitter rivals John Cena and CM Punk will go one-on-one at Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event, with the former’s Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. With many of Cena’s fans demanding this match in his farewell tour, WWE is ultimately giving this bout to them on a night reserved for Saudi Arabia.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, this match was announced for Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the challenger, CM Punk, confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, in an in-ring promo segment.

It began with Cena blasting R-Truth for costing him the scheduled tag team match at Money in the Bank, this past weekend. Cena told fans to use their voice to send him some real competition, as he has limited time left in the WWE. He pointed out on the screen that he only has 19 dates left on his farewell tour, with Raw and Night of Champions 2025 being among the remaining dates.

This is when CM Punk’s music hit the arena as he came out and declared his desire for the WWE Championship. He told Cena that he could pick the night for a fight, but the champion backed down and said that he would only defend the title against Punk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Night of Champions 2025. This was a shade at Punk’s prior refusal to work show in the Saudi Kingdom.

The match was never confirmed during this segment as Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, made his entrance, and showcased his cash-in contract. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media after the segment and asked fans whether Cena vs. Punk should be made official. Subsequently, a match graphic was posted to X before Raw to confirm the bout for Night of Champions 2025.

IT. IS. OFFICIAL. CENA vs. PUNK

Undisputed WWE Championship

NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 📍 RIYADH

🎟️ https://t.co/RR4iI5UVUu pic.twitter.com/zNurbR2Ezd — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals