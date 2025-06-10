LA Knight may not have been able to win Money in the Bank, but that won’t stop him from getting a big match at Night of Champions 2025. It appears that he will be up against the winner of the eventual Money in the Bank briefcase winner, Seth Rollins.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, LA Knight is slated to start a feud with Seth Rollins in the buildup to Night of Champions 2025, which goes down later this month in Saudi Arabia. Since Rollins has just won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has the power to show up on any WWE brand show, and it appears that he will head to Smackdown to start this beef with Knight.

While no plan is locked in yet, there’s another big possibility on the table given the bracket of the King of the Ring tournament. The two fall on the opposite sides of the released bracket, and WWE might just be positioning Knight and Rollins to collide in the King of the Ring finals set for the Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE.

This move to provide a solo match to LA Knight at a grand event like Night of Champions 2025 might occur as a result of huge fan support, including the viral #WeWantLAKnight campaign that took over social media. The fans do want Knight to give some meaningful booking, especially after he came up short of winning Money in the Bank on his third consecutive attempt.

Rollins appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, teasing John Cena and CM Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase during their confrontation. The two have since been booked to compete in a WWE Championship match at the Night of Champions 2025 PLE.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals