Away from WWE television since the night after Wrestlemania 41, Roman Reigns is celebrating another special event in his personal life. Always keeping himself low-profile when it comes to her family, the top WWE Superstar has reportedly become a father for the sixth time in his life, which does increase responsibilities for him.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, welcomed their 6th child. While nothing specific regarding the birth was disclosed, the newest member of the Samoan family arrived recently, which does explain the father’s absence from WWE programming following the biggest event of the year.

Roman Reigns and his wife previously welcomed two sets of twins

While studying at Georgia Institute of Technology, Roman Reigns met and started dating Galina Becker. They were married in December 2014 and reside in Tampa, Florida. Their first child, a daughter, was born in December 2007, and she also appeared on WWE TV for a fatherhood campaign back in 2014. They had twin sons in November 2016, followed by another set of twin sons in March 2020.

Roman Reigns also took time off in 2020 to help out his wife after giving birth to twins at the time. With his family being the priority at the time of COVID, he didn’t want to take any risk, and that’s why he missed WrestleMania 36. With increasing family members, the Tribal Chief has been very vocal about spending more time with them, a reason why he opted to do a limited schedule with the WWE.

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE programming on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 episode, where he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins after being betrayed by Paul Heyman on the night of Wrestlemania 41. He was then inserted into the official poster of WWE Summerslam 2025, hinting at a return to WWE programming on or before the PLE.

Going by the recent reports, Roman Reigns will also star in a live-action Street Fighter movie starring Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. These star powers are reportedly roped in for Legendary’s upcoming project, based on the popular Capcom video game series, production for which will begin this summer.