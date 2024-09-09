John Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event to officially announce his retirement from the WWE in-ring competition. It wasn’t an imminent decision to step down from action but rather a revelation that next year’s WrestleMania will be his last Wrestlemania. He will be on a retirement tour throughout the year 2025 as he plans on calling it a quit by the end of the year.

While nothing much regarding John Cena’s retirement tour has been revealed, we assume it to kick off in December of this year and then continue for a timespan of one more year to boost up ratings and viewership as WWE Raw moves to Netflix in 2025. Meanwhile, the coming Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber 2025 PLEs will all be his last.

WWE Raw Netflix Move Seemingly Preponed To 2025 New Year’s Episode?

That being said, reports already claim that there are multiple WWE Superstars who are vying to be a part of this John Cena retirement tour given that “the last time is now.” The Miz has been an integral part of the legendary career of the Cenation Leader and the two have competed in the ring on different occasions but the A-Lister still wants to participate in a rematch.

During an interview with CBSSports.com, The Miz expressed his desire to face John Cena in a selfish manner despite having an illustrious history with him. He also mentioned that the new talents should have a match against the former franchise player of the WWE on this last hurray of his career,

“I’ve been in the ring a lot with John Cena and selfishly I’d want more because that’s how much fun it is getting into the ring with John Cena. But I also want our new talent to experience John Cena. Because as much as I was taught by John and I can teach what John taught me, it’s always better when you have that guy there to teach you. I would want our younger talent to feel that energy.”

“I Don’t Think I’m Personally Ready,” WWE Legend John Cena Comments On Having Kids

Rob Van Dam wants his shot against John Cena in 2025

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam also threw his hat into the mix when it came to facing John Cena one more time in the ring. During an episode of his One of Kind podcast, the Human Highlight Reel stated that he’d be down to face the legend during this retirement run. As a part of the process, he only hopes that WWE hires back for this rematch,

“I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match. Absolutely.”

On an infamous occasion, Van Dam competed against John Cena for the WWE Championship during the 2006 One Night Stand pay-per-view. That match went down in the Hammerstein Ballroom, a stomping ground for ECW where RVD called his shot with his Money in the Bank cash-in to challenge the then-WWE Champion and win the belt to become a dual champion.