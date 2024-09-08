Being arguably the flagship show for professional wrestling, WWE Raw will be the first one in its genre to start streaming on an OTT platform rather than on cable TV starting in 2025. While the exact date of this big launch is yet to be officially revealed, the previous speculations claimed that January 6 will mark that big move.

This shift comes as part of a reported $5 billion deal between WWE and Netflix that spans over the next ten years as the biggest OTT platform in the world will broadcast WWE Raw until 2034. In an update to the news, Ringside News obtained an advertisement that went on the air on the September 6th episode of SmackDown in Edmonton, revealing that the Netflix streaming will begin on January 1, 2025.

It remains unclear at this point whether this debut date preponement applies only to Canada or if it’ll be a global shift. Irrespective of the date of the move, there’s no doubt about WWE Raw garnering attention from all around the circuit about getting a new home in early, next year on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

‼️ 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗢 𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗘 𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗫 ‼️ En la Arena Ciudad de México, 𝙒𝙒𝙀 reafirmó lo ya anunciado hace pocos meses atrás. WWE llega a Netflix este 1 de Enero del 2025 con RAW, NXT, SmackDown y incluidos los Premium Live Event's de la… pic.twitter.com/I14OyklClN — 100% Wrestling Podcast (@100wpodcast) July 14, 2024

During the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany, Cody Rhodes previously announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. While their current deal with NBC Universal runs through this fall, the show will continue to air on the USA Network through the rest of 2024 after a deal was reached between the two parties, earlier this year.

Roman Reigns and Triple H commented about WWE Raw moving to Netflix

As WWE Raw prepares this transition to Netflix, Triple H has expressed confidence that fans will embrace this move without any issues. This doesn’t stop any speculation about how the WWE product will continue to evolve after this move as the product expects to go into non-PG mode. With endless possibilities, the excitement is building for good.

Roman Reigns also commented on this perspective during Bloomberg’s Power Players about WWE Raw’s future as he’s always enjoyed the challenge of staying within the current PG rating.

“If we allow Paul to do Hall of Fame speeches non-stop, we’ll definitely push that envelope. But for me, I have always enjoyed the challenges of being PG… to me, it’s more challenging to be able to tell these stories.”