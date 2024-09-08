There was a point in his career when John Cena was so much involved in WWE events and endorsements that he was scared to have kids. The fear came as he wasn’t fully ready to take responsibility after reproducing. This aspect of his life was elaborately shown on WWE’s Total Divas reality TV series during his relationship with Nikki Bella.

The two got engaged to be married at Wrestlemania 33 in front of 75000 people in attendance but within a year, they called off the wedding and headed separate ways due to baby issues. Nikki Bella desperately wanted to be a mom while John Cena was unwilling to do so. Bella didn’t want him to be forced in this matter and hence their separation came.

Since then, Nikki has married Artem Chigvintsev and became a mother of a baby boy named Matteo. As for John Cena, he’s also been happily married to Shay Shariatzadeh for the past several years but possessing the same view in terms of having kids, his unwillingness continues in this matter.

John Cena’s reaction toward kids hasn’t changed in years

Speaking in a conversation with Clun Shay Shay podcast, John Cena essentially mentioned that he might not ever be ready to be called a father by his own baby. Thankfully for him, his life partner shares the same values with her and they have had open conversations on this topic which keeps them on the same page,

“I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. And I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We’ve had open conversations about this. We share the same values.”

John Cena finally dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event by revealing that he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025. His final Wrestlemania showdown will be reserved for the next edition that occurs in Las Vegas in April. During this retirement tour, he’s admittedly expected to work around 36 dates.