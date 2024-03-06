WWE NXT Roadblock 2024: Vicious Attack Injures Champion After Title Match

NXT Roadblock 2024 turned out to be a nightmare experience for the reigning women’s champion of the brand, Lyra Valkyria. For the past few months, she’s been on top of the NXT Women’s Division with the NXT Women’s Title around her shoulder. At last night’s weekly NXT episode, she went for a dual-title win but got denied. Additionally, a vicious attack was delivered to set up a title match at the upcoming NXT premium live event.

In one of the big title matches from NXT Roadblock 2024, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) from the blue brand Smackdown defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Asuka and Valkyria quickly started off the match and got along well in the early part. A series of super kicks followed by suicide dives kept the champions down outside the ring. However, Valkyria accidentally hit Paxley with a kick after which The Kabuki Warriors took her out of the ring. Asuka further kicked Paxley in the back of the head allowing Sane to connect with the InSane Elbow from the top rope to gain the pin to win at NXT Roadblock 2024.

At the beginning of the match, the commentary team mentioned that Asuka had never lost in an NXT ring and reminded the fans that she was the NXT Women’s Champion for over 500 days in the brand. That record was kept intact at NXT Roadblock 2024 as she retained the championship around her waist. Asuka and Sane will now move on to next week’s WWE Raw to defend the titles against a new set of opponents Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Soon after the match was over at NXT Roadblock 2024, Lyra Valkyria was attacked by Roxanne Perez. The latter appeared to target the champion’s arm by sending her into the ring post. The champion screamed in agony and she had to be taken out of the ring on a stretcher. It was also shown that the Irish star was loaded onto an Ambulance as Shawn Michaels and NXT General Manager Ava looked concerned.