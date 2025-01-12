WWE has gradually been stacking the decks up for the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event, the first one of this year in their calendar. The road to Wrestlemania 41 will also officially kick off on that night with expectations being huge from the WWE Universe. As such, two legendary names are expected to show up on the first WWE PLE of 2025.

According to the reports of PWInsider, WWE is in talks to bring back former Royal Rumble winners for special cameo appearances at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event on February 1. None of these names are expected to step back into the ring, and they are legends Ric Flair and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan slated for a show-up only.

For the record, Duggan won the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988, and Flair delivered an all-time classic victory in 1992 with the WWE Championship being on the line. Reports affirm that they are just a couple of the familiar faces whom WWE plans to showcase at Royal Rumble 2025 as part of the event’s celebration of its storied history.

Nostalgia will automatically increase around Royal Rumble 2025 with John Cena’s farewell appearance in the 30-man melee as he will gun for the main event spotlight at Wrestlemania for one final time. With legendary figures, historic tributes, and Cena’s last Rumble match, the PLE is shaping up to be a memorable night in February.

Also on the January 10 episode of Smackdown Paul Heyman had some big news about Royal Rumble 2025 as he informed that Roman Reigns won the ula fala from Solo Sikoa on Raw, and his next goal was to get his championship back by entering the Rumble match. That being said, it will be Reigns’ first Rumble match in five long years.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and 27 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match