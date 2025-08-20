A new match at NXT Heatwave 2025, a WWE premium live event set for later this month, has been announced on the latest edition of NXT on The CW. A peace treaty between Canada and the United States appeared to be unsuccessful on last night’s weekly episode. As a result, the respective representatives of the two countries will now face off in a mixed tag match at the next PLE under the NXT banner.

Going into their peace treaty ahead of NXT Heatwave 2025, Canadians Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page had the sole intention to squash their beef with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, two superstars who previously represented the USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Page also praised Heights for his efforts in becoming a legit professional wrestler.

However, Page had issues with the background of Heights since here in professional wrestling, only championship gold like Page’s NA title can be counted. The real setup of the tag match at NXT Heatwave 2025 came after Green referred to Steele as a “so-called” Olympic gold medalist, leading her to become irate. Steele asserted that she can take on Green at any time and place.

Green changed her tone, but Heights called her further out, igniting another argument with Page. Things could turn physical, but the NXT General Manager Ava emerged from backstage and confirmed that the two pairs will eventually meet in the ring once more, this time for a mixed tag bout at NXT Heatwave 2025 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

After the match announcement was made, Green and Page tried to get an upper hand by delivering cheap shots directed at Steele and Heights. Their efforts backfired as the two former Olympians tackled them down and applied a pair of ankle locks. Steele is thus all hyped up to make her WWE premium live event debut at NXT Heatwave 2025. She has just recently earned an NXT contract by winning season one of WWE LFG.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and it currently consists of the following matches on that evening,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and/or Cutler James)

– Singles Grudge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

– Triple Threat for TNA Knockouts Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich

– Number-One Contenders Triple Threat for NXT Women’s Title: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele