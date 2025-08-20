On the biggest event of the summer, Tiffany Stratton added one more to the list of her high-profile title defenses that she had gone through over the past several months since winning the WWE Women’s Championship back in January. As such, she also contributed to her ongoing undefeated streak since the title win, coming out of the match, but it also brought a fair share of controversies, as well.

In the fourth match of WWE Summerslam 2025, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton and Cargill were booked to deliver a fresh match at SummerSlam Saturday, and after all the near-falls and back-and-forth goings, it was the champion who walked out with the gold after pinning the challenger, clean with the Prettiest Ever Moonsault.

That match received major criticism for how short it was, while Tiffany Stratton is pleased about how things went down at WWE SummerSlam 2025. During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, WWE’s Buff Barbie Doll addressed the criticism from fans, as they suggested that the top title match could’ve lasted more than just seven minutes.

Tiffany Stratton reflects on her fast-paced match at Summerslam

Per Tiffany Stratton, she felt like these seven minutes were more than enough for her to prove their worth on the match card of the second-biggest WWE premium live event of the year, as the two rivals weren’t really involved in a bloodthirsty feud, heading into the show. Rather, Cargill was obligated to secure that title match opportunity upon becoming Queen of the Ring in June at Night of Champions.

“I feel like we didn’t have this like insane life or death story going into SummerSlam, so I didn’t really feel like we needed — like you said — an insane 40-minute long match,” Tiffany Stratton said.

“I thought it was a very competitive match, it was very fast. And I think that’s all we really needed. So I’m actually really pleased with how my match went at SummerSlam with Jade Cargill.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Tiffany Stratton also noted that she was “so nervous” going into the match since it was her first outing at SummerSlam and that too in a title bout. She has held the WWE Women’s Championship since cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax on the first 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown in January. For the time being, Cargill, Nia Jax, and Giulia are the next potential challengers in the SmackDown women’s division.