John Cena has already made his final WWE SmackDown appearance in front of a thunderous Chicago crowd a week ago. With only a few dates left in his retirement tour, hypes is strong regarding the final match of the franchise player of the WWE, which has already been confirmed to take place in December.

This last match featuring John Cena is reportedly scheduled on Saturday, December 13, at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, a match that was initially supposed to go down in his hometown of Boston, which is not too far from his hometown of West Newbury. Now, the veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer broke down the change of venue during an episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Seemingly, money has emerged as the deciding factor in this scenario. It appears WWE had asked for a site fee from Boston that was similar to the price figure ($7 million) that New Jersey paid to host the first-ever, two-night SummerSlam event in August. Those within Boston wanted John Cena’s final match to be too steep. Since this match is planned just two weeks before Christmas, the feeling is that the arena wouldn’t generate anywhere near the level of tourism to justify the cost.

Update on Donald Trump attending John Cena’s retirement match

In addition, rumors are also rife that the change of venue might allow WWE Hall of Famer/President Donald Trump to attend John Cena’s retirement match. As of this report, Meltzer noted the situation to be “difficult, but not impossible,” as Trump is scheduled to attend the Army vs. Navy football game that day, starting at 3 PM Eastern time, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

As confirmed by the WWE, John Cena’s final match will air live on Peacock on an edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington. Fans of Boston will still be able to see him in his Farewell Tour on a new date added on November 10, which will be his second-last appearance on Monday Night Raw.

John Cena’s next appearance in the WWE is scheduled for Raw in Springfield on September 15th, which will be the go-home episode of the red brand for Wrestlepalooza. Then, at the first-ever WWE – ESPN joint venture premium live event, he will face Brock Lesnar in a match now being promoted as the final contest between the two bitter rivals.