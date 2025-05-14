WWE is reportedly going overboard to make John Cena’s retirement a one-of-a-kind event, and they are also looking forward to wrapping things up in a big way like never before. Going by the earlier rumors, WWE might have planned for a separate premium live event in December of 2025, the month that the franchise player will compete in the ring for one final time. However, plans have been changed, given WWE doesn’t generally host a PLE in the final month of the year.

Going by the latest updates, WWE is looking to turn their golden goose’s final match into a major money-making weekend and has put some of the cities in a race to pay the perfect price to host it. According to James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub, WWE has officially packaged “John Cena’s Final Match” as a multi-day event and put a bidding tag of $1.5 million commitment from interested cities.

A week-long schedule is expected to go down from the host city on December 10, 2025, including a community outreach program. The currently known event spree will also have an Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on December 11, a live SmackDown on December 12, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, where John Cena will wrestle his final match.

WWE is yet to make things official around John Cena’s final match

Stewart also reported that WWE started pitching the event-spree to cities just two days after the Royal Rumble 2025 back in February and hoped to lock in a host city by the end of April. While Boston clearly remains the front-runner, especially after John Cena Sr. mentioned it publicly, WWE has yet to make the official announcement regarding this special occasion.

Most recently, John Cena has already wrapped up the one-third portion of his 2025 retirement tour. He successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, last weekend. His remaining appearances include major shows like Money in the Bank in Los Angeles and Clash in Paris following Summerslam.

John Cena has also been booked for the next Saturday Night’s Main Event NBC Specials, next weekend from his current residential town in Tampa, Florida, and his presence sold out the crowd in rapid fashion. Going by the current WWE scenario, he’s likely to face R-Truth on that night.