WWE is currently having a loaded schedule filled with premium live events and the quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event specials on NBCUniversal networks. The latest upcoming edition on Peacock is waiting for late May and WWE possibly has another one in the pipeline before Summerslam rolls down in New Jersey.

According to reputed journalist Andrew Baydala, the state of Georgia is set to host the July 12th edition of Saturday Nights Main Event, with the show expected to take place in Atlanta. An official announcement should come soon on WWE’s part regarding this show with the State Farm Arena in the city being the front-runner to be the host venue.

The date for third 2025 installment of Saturday Nights Main Event doesn’t come as a coincident as it goes head-to-head with AEW’s biggest event in the calendar, All In: Texas that will air at 8 PM ET, from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

This news comes amid Goldberg confirming that he will be having his retirement match this year and that the match is supposed to take place in the summer. Given that the July 12th edition of Saturday Nights Main Event goes down from his hometown, it makes perfect sense that he might hang up the boots upon competing on that night. However, it is too early to predict this legendary farewell match.

Update from May’s Saturday Nights Main Event Specials on NBC

As per the official announcement made by WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, a Memorial Day weekend takeover is reserved at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27).

John Cena’s appearance at the upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event has already sold out the event in the town where he currently resides. It appears that the Undisputed WWE Champion will put his title on the line on that night against one of his devotees in WWE storyline. Plus, the world heavyweight championship will also be on the line on that night.

Shortly after May’s Saturday Nights Main Event, another WWE takeover will go down within two weeks, as WWE’s newest acquisition, AAA, will present the Worlds Collide PLE alongside the NXT brand. This PLE will be held on the same night as Money in the Bank, in California, in the first week of June.