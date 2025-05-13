For the past few months, rumors have been swirling about the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event, which is the second all-women show on the company’s behalf in its history. Previously, The Bella Twins indirectly confirmed in their podcast about July possibly being the month of the PLE’s comeback. Date and location of the PLE were also disclosed by sources, but those have since been changed, as it appears.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite on May 12, WWE Evolution 2025 is now being targeted to be in the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. The report states that the show will be scheduled in a way to be a follow-up with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping the same weekend.

With that WWE Evolution 2025 will be billed as part of a stacked lineup just like they would be presenting a Tampa takeover during the Memorial Day weekend or a Los Angeles weekend for the Money in the Bank weekend in early June. This is a significant shift from the original rumor, which informed the all-women PLE was set to go down on July 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Reason WWE Evolution 2025 gets pushed back for one week

According to another report from Cory Hays of PWN, the real reason behind WWE Evolution 2025 being postponed for a week has been revealed. Apparently, WWE decided to change the location and date for the second Evolution show due to the fact that the earlier reported host venue, that’s the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, had a scheduling conflict.

Cora Jade Announced For Multiple Wrestling Shows Following 2025 WWE Release

With the official announcement of WWE Evolution 2025 yet to arrive, speculations around the show continue to spread around the internet with no insider information being available, at the moment. The current assumption is that WWE will eventually announced the show alongside their quarterly July Saturday Night’s Main Event NBCUniversal Specials in a spree of events.

Meanwhile, a listing posted on May 9 via Fanatics is looking to hire a Retail Event Associate for a WWE event listed as Evolution in Atlanta. While nothing in particular was revealed by the retail giant, the timing of the post is raising eyebrows, given how PWInsider switched WWE Evolution 2025 date and venue info, already. Thus, the Fanatics’ job posting is a strong indication that plans for the all-women show could be finally locked in.